Services
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 16, 2020
11:30 AM
Fort Snelling Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Marriott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Joanne (Aker) Marriott


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Joanne (Aker) Marriott Obituary
Patricia Joanne Marriott (Aker)

Patricia Joanne Marriott (Aker) died peacefully on January 11, 2020 in Alexandria, Minnesota. She was 88.

Pat was born on August 15, 1931 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She married Harry Marriott on November 27, 1954.

Pat most enjoyed eating out with friends, playing bridge, and travelling. Her true passion though was shopping and she could not pass up a bargain.

Pat is preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Mary Aker ; In-laws Roy and Rose Marriott ; and husband of 60 years, Harry. She is survived by her two siblings Ron Aker (Sylvia) and Betty Hall (Jim); her three children, son Scott Marriott (Patty) of Alexandria, MN, daughter Lori Souba (Jim) of Fallon, Nevada, and daughter Diann Hendrickson (Rob) of Maggie Valley, North Carolina; seven grandchildren Jamie, Peter, Adam, Meagan, Jenni, Mackenzie, and Kassie; and three great-grandchildren, Clara, Aaron, and Lily; along with many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Fort Snelling Cemetery on July 16, 2020 at 11:30am.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -