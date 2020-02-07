|
Patricia Joanne Marriott (Aker)
Patricia Joanne Marriott (Aker) died peacefully on January 11, 2020 in Alexandria, Minnesota. She was 88.
Pat was born on August 15, 1931 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She married Harry Marriott on November 27, 1954.
Pat most enjoyed eating out with friends, playing bridge, and travelling. Her true passion though was shopping and she could not pass up a bargain.
Pat is preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Mary Aker ; In-laws Roy and Rose Marriott ; and husband of 60 years, Harry. She is survived by her two siblings Ron Aker (Sylvia) and Betty Hall (Jim); her three children, son Scott Marriott (Patty) of Alexandria, MN, daughter Lori Souba (Jim) of Fallon, Nevada, and daughter Diann Hendrickson (Rob) of Maggie Valley, North Carolina; seven grandchildren Jamie, Peter, Adam, Meagan, Jenni, Mackenzie, and Kassie; and three great-grandchildren, Clara, Aaron, and Lily; along with many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Fort Snelling Cemetery on July 16, 2020 at 11:30am.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020