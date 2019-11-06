|
|
Patricia Lee Penman
Patricia Lee Penman entered this world on December 12, 1952 and departed this world on October 15, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her mother Irene Rose Johnson, father Paul Faulstich and first husband Arnold James. She is survived by her Husband of 40 years Martin Penman. Children; Dehan Dominguez, Jesse Penman, Jessica (Dan) Hunden, Marlee (Harrison) Hilderbran, Samantha Penman; Grandchildren; Tyler James, Jesse Penman JR, Krystyna (Richard) Daly, Hannah, Madeline, Bailey Hunden, Amie and Aidain Hoffman-Penman; Great Grandchildren; Roxanne James, Abraham Karim, Alexander Daly, Kinsley Hilderbran.
Pat had many different accomplishments. She was the first ever woman to work for the garbage company in the State of Nevada. The Girl Scout leader of troop 449 and worked hard at getting play equipment for Alice Maxwell Elementary and putting on Santa Shops. She was known as the Ding Dong Avon Lady and an amazing caregiver to many. Always had an open-door policy for anyone who needed someone and worked hard as a kitchen Manager at ICDA Charter Highschool. Her love for the Ocean and Penguins was unbreakable. Pat was surrounded by Love until the very end.
We invite you to her Celebration of Life
November 9, 2019 from 1:00-4:00pm at the
Sparks Heritage Museum
814 Victorian Ave, Sparks, NV 89431
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019