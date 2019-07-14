|
|
Patricia Lee "Pat" Surber
Gardnerville - Patricia Lee ("Pat") Surber, wife, mother, grand/great-grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2019 in Gardnerville, NV. She was born December 16, 1929 in Denver, Colorado to Virgil Patton and Lydia (Yost) Patton. Her early years were spent in the San Francisco/Oakland area with her parents, older brother, Virgil, and younger brother Dennis. The family relocated to Sparks in the 1940s, where Pat spent her teen years and graduated from Sparks High School in 1947.
Shortly after high school she met Gordon Surber, and they were married on June 11, 1949. They remained married for life. Pat and Gordon made their first home in Sparks and began raising seven children born between 1950 and 1962. The family relocated to a big "new" old home in southwest Reno in 1964 that remained the hub of family activity and gatherings for the next 40+ years. Shortly after Gordon passed away in 2003, Pat moved to the Carson Valley to be closer to many of her children and grandchildren. She remained in the Carson Valley until her passing.
Mom was a wonderful homemaker while her kids were growing up and kept busy caring for and feeding the crowd. After she and Gordon were finished raising their family, mom worked for many years as a bookkeeper for Reno businesses, the last and longest of which was Harrah's Hotel. In her spare time she enjoyed gardening, needlework and travelling in the US and overseas with family and friends. She also enjoyed spending much of her time volunteering as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. Mom provided us with happy, carefree childhoods and many, great memories. She will be greatly missed by all.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Gordon, her parents and her brothers. She is survived by daughter Kaleigh (Karen) Surber of Minden, NV; daughter Kathy (Bill) Allen of Gardnerville, NV; daughter Kerry (Harold) Hawkins of Winnemucca, NV; son Michael (Carrie) Surber of Palisade, CO; son Jeffrey (Brigid) Surber of Carson City, NV; daughter Kelly (Jon) Boyd of Minden, NV; and daughter Kiley (Scott) Peterson of Minden, NV. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, her sister-in-law JoAnn Patton of Hercules,CA, sister-in-law Eleanor McComb of Cincinnati, OH and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, July 20 at 2:00 PM. Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1151 Kimmerling Rd. Gardnerville, NV. A reception will follow at the Minden Park Gazebo.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on July 14, 2019