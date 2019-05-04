|
|
Patricia (Melendy) Phillips
Reno - Patricia Anne Melendy Phillips, aged 90, passed away at home on April 28, 2019.
Born in 1929 to "Tip" and Emily Melendy in Fallon, Patty graduated from Sparks High School in 1947. She earned a degree in Home Economics at UNR in 1951.
In 1954, she married William D. Phillips and relocated to Los Angeles, where Patty taught, studied art, and gave birth to children David and Anne. In 1963, they returned to Reno. Bill worked for Rocketdyne and then UNR. Patty was active in P.E.O. and Homemakers, taking on leadership positions while supporting her children's activities, teaching 4-H, and serving on the advisory board for Rainbow chapter #13.
In the 1970s, Patty became an employee in the lingerie department at Sears.
In retirement, she enjoyed reading, lunches with Homemakers friends, and family reunions.
She was preceded in death by husband Bill, and sister Alice Bradshaw, among others. She is survived by children David Phillips and Anne Phillips, grandson Wesley Danielson, brother-in-law Kenneth Bradshaw, nephews Scott, Kevin, and Tom Bradshaw, cousins Jeanette and Erin Craig, Jacque Hettinger, Rita Lumos, and their families.
According to her wishes, she will be cremated and interred in Fallon at a later date.
Donations are welcome in Patty's memory to the Phillips Family Scholarship Endowment at UNR or online https://www.unr.edu/giving, University of Nevada, Reno Memorial Gift, Fund # 930108.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 4, 2019