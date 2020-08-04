Patricia Replogle SakelarisReno - Patricia slipped peacefully and gently away on July 25th with her family at her side. She was born January 31, 1943 and was the only child of Martin and Marjorie Replogle who both preceded her in death. She was born in Fresno and raised in Watsonville, CA. She lived in Reno for 53 years, but Watsonville was her home.Patti earned her masters in audiology from the University of Nevada, Reno in 1977 and after consulting for numerous ENTs and hospitals in Northern Nevada, she purchased and operated Reno Hearing Center. She was a successful and self-made businesswoman who was well-respected in a competitive and crowded field until her retirement in 2007 when she officially became a full-time grandmother.Our mom was wholly dedicated to her children and grandchildren. She was our biggest fan and greatest supporter. She is survived by her daughters, Stephanie (Craig) McKibbin, Kathleen (Bill) Cooper, and son, Gregory (Tami) Sakelaris. Her grandchildren Peyton, Jade, and Quinn Sakelaris and Sam and Jack Cooper were the reason she battled and fought to survive. Her voice will forever be missed in the football stadiums and dance auditoriums.Patti loved music, nature, traveling, and the ocean. Her last trip was to her beloved Pajaro Dunes with her entire family - our first and last. It was a time filled with laughter, dance, and love and it was magical.Patricia will be laid to rest beside her mother, father, and grandmother at Pajaro Valley Memorial Park in Watsonville, CA.Rest in peace, Patricia Gail - you are finally home.