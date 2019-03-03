|
Patrick T. Koester
Sparks - Patrick T Koester (63) passed away on February 16, 2019 at Stanford Hospital in Palo Alto, CA. He was born in Chicago Heights, Illinois to Lyle and Irene Koester. He graduated from Campion Jesuit High School in Prairie Du Chien, Wisconsin in 1973 and attended Joliet Junior College. His career began in 1973 at RR. Donnelley and Sons printing company where he worked for over 40 years retiring as a Manufacturing Manager in 2017.
He loved spending time with family, playing guitars, wood working, cooking, hiking, biking, kayaking, and gardening.
Patrick is survived by his wife of 35 years, Kathy Koester, daughter Julie Ann Porter and her husband Joel Porter, son Sean Patrick Koester and wife Elizabeth Koester, and grandchildren Jake, and Josh Porter, and Hope and Evelyn Koester. Brother Buzz Koester, and sisters Rebecca Burrell and Pam Vercelleno.
His family and friends will love and cherish his memory in our hearts.
A memorial will be held in his honor at Mountain View Mortuary on Saturday, March 9th @2:00pm.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 3, 2019