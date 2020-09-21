Patty Erickson



After a brief illness, Patty Erickson, age 72, passed away on Sept 3rd 2020 surrounded by her daughter Michelle Barton, her husband Jeff Erickson, one of her grandsons, her loving siblings and family.



Patty was born Patricia Ann Turner to Donal and Madeline Turner on December 3rd 1947 in the Reno-Sparks area. She grew up with her brother Larry, and was later blessed to be sister to Tina, Tonya, Mary, Bill, Charlie, Bob, and Louise Turner. She had one daughter, and four amazing grandsons, Kenneth Brice, Kyle Brice, David Barton, and Nicholas Barton. Her and Jeff married in 1998 and called Sun Valley home. She was aunt Patty to many, friend to all, and stranger to none.



Patty's smile showed the world that love is the most cherished aspect of life. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her, leaving with us a legacy of love, and will remain "Forever in our Hearts".









