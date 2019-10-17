Resources
Sparks - Former Sparks, Nevada resident Patty Sue LeBard, 68, passed away On Thursday, October 10, 2019. She spent her final days among family and friends.

At her, request, no service will be held.

Patty attended Dilworth Jr. High School and later graduated from Sparks High School. Patty was a free spirit who truly lived her life to the fullest. She will be remembered for her love of life and her gifted sense of humor.

Miss LeBard, is survived by her sisters, Darlene and Mary; her brothers, Ron, George and Lloyd Junior; Plus, many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Aggie; stepmother mother, Frances; father, Lloyd Senior; sisters, Shirley and Michelle.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 23, 2019
