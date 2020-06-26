Paul Alfred Lage
Sparks - 1940 - 2020 At the age of 79.
Paul, one of the kindest and gentlest souls to all of his family and friends, with a heart of gold, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Paul and his twin brother Steve were born to Gertrude Kiljunen Lage and Charles Lage in San Francisco on August 23, 1940. The family moved between California, Moose Pass Alaska and Reno following Charles Lage's work as a Journeyman pipe fitter and plumber. In 1951 the family returned to Anchorage for five years, but made their final move to Reno in 1956.
Paul's passion for cars started as a young teen. He and twin Brother Steve drove from Alaska to Reno in a car they had built. They joined the Dominators car club and were members of the Vagabonds, where they met lifelong friends. Paul graduated from Reno High in 1958 and attended the University of Nevada Reno for two years. Later, because of his ground-breaking work, his supervisors at DRI would convince the University to award Paul an honorary engineering degree to advance him to Professional status.
Paul worked for 29 years as an electrical engineer/researcher for the University of Nevada Reno - Desert Research Institute where he traveled the world, including a 5 day travel from South America on a motorized wooden boat called the Hero to Palmer Station Antarctica, where he helped install the first meteorological base. He also traveled to Puerto Rico and New Zealand on atmospheric study projects. He worked on cloud seeding and Doppler radar systems where he flew into the eye of hurricanes. He later went on to consult with Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC), again working on radar and other highly classified projects.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, wife Marie and Brother Steve.
Paul is survived by his daughter Sue Lage Cost and her husband Frank, son Jeff Lage and his wife Lesly, grandson Alexander Lage Cost, Sister Irene Shepherd, her husband Larry and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Live will be held in near future. Please feel free to share memories on Paul's Memory Wall at www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com.
