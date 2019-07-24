|
|
Paul Covarelli
- - Paul Covarelli was born in Oakland, California on June 16, 1953. He died peacefully, at home with his wife Erica and his cousin Diana at his side on July 9, 2019.
Paul was a born artist, the guitar was his medium. He started his career as a teen playing in his dad's band, The Debonaires. Paul was the leader of many bands in the east bay, one being the original Jo Mama.
Paul moved to Truckee in the mid 1980's, reinventing his band Jo Mama which over the years had many different faces , always maintaining the distinct Covarelli groove.
It wasn't long before Paul became a driving force in the music world in the Truckee, Tahoe and Reno area and over the years all would come to recognize Paul as one of the finest guitar players around.
In addition to his love of music Paul had a great love of this area and of the many friends he made here. Paul devoted his time and talent to many local organizations and charity events whenever he could to support his home town. Nothing was more important to Paul than his family and friends.
Paul faced his cancer diagnosis with grace and grit. As time passed music became his solace, he never quit picking up a guitar until he had no strength left.
Many thanks with love and appreciation to all of the staff at Cancer Care Specialists in Reno. Your kindness and support throughout this journey made life a little easier to bear.
There will be a simple celebration at the Glenshire Clubhouse Aug 4th 6p-9p
"... Always insist on live music" P. Covarelli
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on July 24, 2019