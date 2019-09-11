|
Paul Elliott
Reno - On Saturday, September 7, 2019, Paul Elliott passed away at the age of 82 in St. George Utah. Paul was born on June 30th, 1937 in Carrollton, Missouri. He moved to Reno, Nevada as a child and spent most of his life there. Paul married Rose Marie (Rosie) Rueger on September 29th, 1956. They had five boys: Robert, Wayne, Lee, Norman and Quinton. Paul and Rosie moved to Toquerville, Utah in 2006. Paul was an avid model railroader for most of his life and he also loved to target shoot. He was quite the marksman. Paul is survived by his sons Robert, Lee and Quinton and by two grandchildren, Erik Elliott and Candice Marie Gregg and by four great grandchildren Jaidyn Gregg, Mayson Gregg, Lenaya Gregg and Logan Elliott.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 11, 2019