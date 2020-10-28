Paul Eugene Seekins



Sparks - Paul Eugene Seekins, 73, passed away 09-14-2020 at home with his loving family by his side.



Born 01-10-1947 in Reno to Harold Lee Seekins and Sara Robinson Seekins, Paul was a 6th generation Nevada native and a descendant of the late Abraham Curry, the founder of Carson City and the Carson Mint. He attended Reno schools, including the Glendale School which now sits on Victorian Avenue in Sparks.



Paul worked for the City of Sparks Public Works Department for 31 years, working his way up to Traffic Safety Supervisor, from which he retired in 2003. He served for many years on the board of the Sparks City Employees Federal Credit Union and was also the Northern Nevada Chapter President for the Maintenance Superintendents Association, leading the efforts in 1994 to hold the first Annual Conference and Equipment show ever held in Reno. This was one of the best attended and most successful annual conference and equipment shows in the history of the organization. He also coached Bobby Sox softball during the years his daughter played as well as assisting in coaching for the Little League and Babe Ruth baseball during the many years his son played baseball, never missing a game. He also hauled his daughters' horse to many local horse shows and 4-H events.



In his spare time, you could find Paul out at Pyramid Lake fishing. He also enjoyed traveling to the Sacramento River with friends for weekends of fishing. He was also an avid hunter, traveling on hunts all over the state of Nevada which he knew so well. He always kept himself busy, working in his yard, building things, attending UNR basketball games, and doing things with his family. Paul was a friend to many with a quick witted sense of humor that everyone enjoyed being around.



Paul is survived by his wife Julie with whom he celebrated their 50th anniversary in May, son Gary, and daughter Angela; Sister Margaret Berry (Ken), Brothers Harold (Donna) and Thomas (Lisa), Cousin Ann (Raffetto) Howell as well as 2 granddaughters, a great granddaughter and numerous nieces and nephews.



There will be a memorial service for Paul on November 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mountain View Mortuary, 425 Stoker Ave., Reno, NV.









Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.