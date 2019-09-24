Services
Paul Eugene Simms


1969 - 2019
Sparks - We are sad to announce that, at the age of 49, Eagle Scout, Army Veteran, retired Correctional Sergeant and Reserve Sheriff Deputy, Paul Eugene Simms, ended his watch unexpectedly on September 18, 2019. He was born in Denver, Colorado, to Ronald "Ron" and Helen "Mo" (Larsen) on December 5, 1969. After graduated from Churchill County High School he went into the United States Army. After returning from the Army, he worked in Law Enforcement in Lovelock, Nevada. Paul worked in Law Enforcement until his retirement in 2015 and moved to Hawaii with his family (Ohana). In 2017, 0he returned to Nevada, he earned his Advanced EMT certificate, Associates degree, and went back to work as a Reserve Deputy at Pershing County Sheriff's Office.

Paul is survived by his loving wife, Miquel "Miki" Simms (Freitas); his children, Joshua Simms, Savannah "Nana" Simms, Makena Simms, Maegan Gonzalez, Micah Freitas, and Thomas "Moses" Franks; his grandchildren, Bryson and Aubriella Gonzalez; his sister Kristen Simms; his niece Kylee; and numerous cousins, Aunt, and Uncle. He was predeceased by his parents, Ron and Mo Simms.

He will be deeply missed by his Ohana, friends, and all who knew him. His wonderful spirit, devotion and talents will be celebrated at Walton's Funeral & Cremations in Sparks, 1745 Sullivan Lane, Sparks, NV, from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm. Processional from Walton's to Veteran Memorial Cemetery in Fernley, Nevada at 1:00 pm, burial with military honors. Celebration of life at Walton's Funeral & Cremations in Sparks, Nevada at 3:00 pm
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 24, 2019
