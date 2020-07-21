Paul Frederick Kuechler



Reno - Born September 4, 1949 in Sacramento, Ca.



Died July 15, 2020 in Reno Nevada



Survived by his wife Susan Kawchack Kuechler, daughters Samantha Kuechler of Sacramento California and Devon Wirtz of Carson City Nevada. Brother Gary, nephew Jason and cousin Maral all of Sacramento, California.



Paul had a wonderful smile and booming laugh for everyone he met. He was a wonderful father and husband, full of love and always ready for a hug. After retiring from Pfizer Paul's favorite place to hang out and make new buddies was the Tamarack Junction where he was adored by all. Paul's best pals were his fierce little dogs Bruiser and Rudy.



If desired donations may be made in his memory to NAMI Northern Nevada 3100 Mill St Ste210B Reno NV 89502



No services are planned at his request.









