Paul Frederick Kuechler
1949 - 2020
Paul Frederick Kuechler

Reno - Born September 4, 1949 in Sacramento, Ca.

Died July 15, 2020 in Reno Nevada

Survived by his wife Susan Kawchack Kuechler, daughters Samantha Kuechler of Sacramento California and Devon Wirtz of Carson City Nevada. Brother Gary, nephew Jason and cousin Maral all of Sacramento, California.

Paul had a wonderful smile and booming laugh for everyone he met. He was a wonderful father and husband, full of love and always ready for a hug. After retiring from Pfizer Paul's favorite place to hang out and make new buddies was the Tamarack Junction where he was adored by all. Paul's best pals were his fierce little dogs Bruiser and Rudy.

If desired donations may be made in his memory to NAMI Northern Nevada 3100 Mill St Ste210B Reno NV 89502

No services are planned at his request.




Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 22, 2020
We were friends since we were little kids. I miss him more than I can say. Love ya, Whistle!
Bill
Bill Cox
Family
July 22, 2020
I miss you, buddy. You brightened my life and will always be in my heart.
July 22, 2020
A Friend First Class. You will always be my friend.
Mike West
Friend
July 21, 2020
Paul, you will be so missed. Loved your laugh and the fun we had keeping Bruiser from the ‘Gypsies’. Keep smiling.
Jerry Mott
Friend
