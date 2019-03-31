|
Paul Herman
5/19/1954 - 3/3/2019 - Paul Herman was born in Lawrence, Kansas, the youngest of four children. The family moved to Reno, Nevada in 1957, where Paul learned to appreciate the desert landscape. In high school he discovered the art of ceramics, which was to become his life's work. He lived and practiced this passion for the rest of his life, admired, loved and renowned as a master potter.
In 1996, Paul and his friend Joe Winter began to discuss building a wood-fired kiln on Paul's property near Doyle, CA. In 2000 the first wood firing was held. The schedule for the last few years has been two firings a year, spring and fall. These firings included participation by potters from the area and beyond. His colleagues hope to continue the practice.
Paul died suddenly, perhaps in his sleep. He was 64. He is survived by two sisters, Ann Lewis and Sarah Menefee; a brother Joseph Herman; nephews Peter Lewis and Andrew Lewis; and several cousins.
Memorial services will be private. We mourn our loss.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 31, 2019