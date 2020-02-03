|
Paul J. Michel
Reno - Born in Switzerland, Paul was a trained Swiss pastry chef. He worked in many hotels preparing pastries before moving to Canada, working in Toronto, Lake Louise, Los Angeles, and Lake Tahoe at Harvey's. He moved back to Los Angeles where he changed his profession to a service station mechanic and finally settled in Reno where he and his brothers owned and operated Michel Brothers Mercedes. Paul loved gymnastics, was an avid sportsman, loved to ski, hike, bike, fly gliders, windsurf, camp, hunt, and fish. The outdoors was his favorite place to be. He also spent many hours caring for a very prolific garden that so many looked forward to the harvests. He continued to practice his skills as a pastry chef by making wedding and birthday cakes as well as making beautiful pastries for family Easter buffets, chocolate parties and massive Christmas cookie production for family and friends. Every item was masterfully done. In the past years, Paul was fighting cancer and a recent fall required surgery which resulted in complications he could not fight. Paul believed in our sovereign Lord Jesus Christ and attended Mt. Rose Evangelical Church for many years. He is survived by his wife Lillian, daughter Marilyn Stefan, her husband Dave, grandchildren, Nick Stefan, his wife Elizabeth, Taylor Eagleton and her husband Clayton, great grandchildren, Braxley and Avalee, two brothers, their wives and children, extended family in Reno and Switzerland as well as many, many friends. A memorial service will be held at Sparks Christian Fellowship on February 15, 2020 at 1:00.
In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Pathfinders Children's Ministry P.O. Box 19535, Reno, NV 89511
