Reno - Paul James Keife passed away in Reno, NV on Monday, April 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving family: Anne Showalter, Kevin Southard, and his wife, Valerie Keife. Paul was born in 1929, on 23rd of January. Uncle Sam drafted him into the Korean War in 1953, he was stationed in Alaska. Paul volunteered to put in an Asphalt plant for the military aircraft. In 1956 he started Paul's Plumbing in Reno, NV. This remarkable man was an avid fisherman, trekker and hunter. In the 1967 he joined the Silver City Masons in NV and gained great friends and business associates. He became Master of the Lodge and began building Wadsworth Mobile Home Park, NV along the Truckee River - He married teacher Valerie Barrette, they were married 40 years. Paul was a remarkable man personally, financially and in business. God bless you, Paul. I will always love you, Valerie.



A Funeral Service will be held on Mon., April 8th at 1:00PM at the Masonic Chapel: 437 Stoker Ave, Reno, NV. A Military Service burial will be held on Wed., April 10th at 10AM at the Northern NV Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Fernley, NV.