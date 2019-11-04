|
Paul James O'Gorman
Reno - February 7, 1935 - November 1, 2019
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Paul James O'Gorman (Mr. O). Paul passed in Reno surrounded by his loving family and wife. Paul was born in Los Angeles and spent his childhood in California where he excelled in sports. Paul excelled in football and baseball, but he truly starred at diving, achieving California State and Western States Championships. After marrying his high school sweetheart, Marylin McClellan, they enjoyed sixty-three years of marriage, bringing six wonderful children into the world. Paul and his wife Marilyn were blessed by the six children and their spouses: Deborah, Cynthia Gonzales (David), Thomas (Joan), Jenifer Madole (Craig), Kristen Rivas (Antonio) and Timothy; with fifteen grandchildren: Frank, Mike, Paul (Renae),Katie Smith (Luke), Cassie Lepori (Charlie), Johnathan (Syd), Joey, Dominic, Anna, Amanda, Thomas Jr., Antonio Jr., Megan, Rylee, and Grace; as well as the recent blessings of six great grandchildren. Taylor, Lucy, Nixon, Lilyana, Quinn, and Lena. and an angel papa has met before the rest of us due in early 2020. Paul is survived by his amazing wife, Marilyn O'Gorman, all of their children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, his Mr. O's family, as well as his elder sister, Suzette Yuill, brother-in-law Robert, nephew Scott (Tami) and great nephews Brennan and Dustin Yuill. His nephew Mark preceded him in death. Paul was the greatest husband, brother, Papa, friend and Daddy any of us could have ever wanted.
Daddy you taught us all to love unconditionally, stand up for what we believe in, and always put family first. We will miss you so, so much! We know you will be watching over each and every one of us. Until we see you again, WE LOVE YOU BIG!
In lieu of any flowers or gifts, Paul's family requests donations be made to the O'Gorman Family Scholarship at Bishop Manogue Catholic High School; c/o [email protected] 775-336-6060.
