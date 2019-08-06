Resources
Paul John Laslo


1938 - 2019
Paul John Laslo Obituary
Paul John Laslo

Sparks - Paul John Laslo died peacefully on July 27th, 2019 in Sparks, NV at the age of 81.

Paul was born on April 12, 1938 in Huntington Park, CA to Paul and Alice Laslo (deceased). He served in the Air Force from 1955 to 1958. He later settled down with his family in Reno, NV. He retired in 2006 to be able to spend more time with his grandchildren.

Paul is survived by his two sons Paul (Becci) and Dean (Jennifer) and four grandchildren Bailey, Connor, Emma and Bethany. He will be missed greatly. At Paul's request, no services will be held.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 6, 2019
