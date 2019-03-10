Paul Kenneth Brandt



- - Paul Kenneth Brandt, 65, died unexpectedly Thursday, February 21, 2019.



He is leaves behind his mother, Dorothy Brandt, two brothers John and Scott Brandt, niece Sophie, the love of his life, Theresa Brandt and many close friends.



Born in Kansas City, KS, 10/19/1953, his family moved to the CA Bay area at age 18 months. He was a bright and active youth, attending Homestead High in Sunnyvale. He moved to Reno to attend college where he met Theresa. They graduated together in 1981 from Orvis School of Nursing and married that same year.



He had many passionate interests, including music and woodworking, loving to play guitar and had a fine voice. He and Theresa moved to Salt Lake City where he spent 3 years learning to make violins while they both worked in Critical Care as nurses. He was interrupted in his studies by God's call on his life and he surrendered to a call to ministry, attending Golden Gate Baptist Seminary and excelling in his studies. After graduating, he pastored a small church in Chelan, WA before moving back to Reno due to health concerns. After battling cancer in 1994, he then accepted Cold Springs Valley Church's call to be their pastor in 1996 where he remained until his health forced him to retire in 2015. During his 20 years in Cold Springs he was heavily invested in the lives of people not only in Cold Springs but all of No. NV. He joined the volunteer fire department in Cold Springs in 1997. Because of his nursing background and gift of teaching, TMCC hired him to teach in their EMT course which he did for 8 years.



He was a gifted teacher not only at TMCC but also taught at Multnomah Bible College in Reno.



He was passionate about ministering to people in crisis and was a driving force in getting a law enforcement chaplaincy started with RPD as well as the Sherif Departments in early 2000's.



His last two years were spent working with the Salvation Army rehab program, investing his time with men in the program and returning to his passion of lutherie, setting up a guitar making studio and making beautiful guitars, most given to young people he knew and loved.



A memorial service will be held at Granite Hills Baptist Church, Red Rock Road north of Reno on Saturday, March 30 at 11am with reception to follow.