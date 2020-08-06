Paul Randolf Slansky



Paul Randolf Slansky, 66, passed away peacefully to be forever with his Creator on Friday, July 31, 2020, in Reno, Nevada. He was born on April 23, 1954 in Carson City, Nevada, where he grew up with a loving family.



Paul attended Carson City High School and graduated in 1972. He moved to Reno to attend the University of Reno Nevada, where he completed the Degree of Bachelor of Arts in Psychology in 1980.



He worked as a Clinical Social Worker with the State of Nevada at the Sierra Regional Center, where he retired in 2011 after 31 years of dedicated service.



Paul is preceded in death by his father and mother Jack & Juliet Slansky, sister Ruth and brothers John & Tom.



He is survived by his wife Vinnette Viernes Slansky; daughter Shannon Hammond (from Paul's first wife Vanessa) & her husband Adam; step-daughters Joanna, and Monica & her husband Frank; granddaughters (Shannon's daughters) Brianna, and Kassandra & her husband Julio and their 9-month old daughter Esmeralda; parents-in-law Joe and Perla; brother-in-law Roldan and sister-in-law Jean; niece Brooke & her husband Anthony and their children (from Anthony's first wife) AJ, Luke & Brooke; nephew Nathan and his daughter Addison; step-sister and brothers (from father Jack's 2nd wife) Katy-Lue, Lewis, Bob & Jim.



Paul surrendered his life to the Lord Jesus in 1983, after his best friend Ken tirelessly witnessed to and prayed for him. Paul faithfully served God in church and different ministries, including the Music Ministry and Men's Ministry. The Spirit Filled Church in Sparks, Nevada was his home church for the last 25 years, and where he was the piano player for most of those years.



He enjoyed camping, hiking, telling jokes, telling family stories and looking at old family pictures. For a few years after retirement, he played tennis with a long-time friend, who also went to be with the Lord about a week before Paul did. He and his wife Vinnette enjoyed traveling together, including cruising to different parts of the U.S. and Europe.



A memorial service will be held in the near future in Sparks, Nevada.



He is deeply missed by family and friends and all who knew him. But he is now rejoicing in the presence of his Lord, the Savior of his soul, Jesus Christ!









