Paul Wesley Tramble
- - Paul Wesley Tramble died peacefully on July 12, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Paul was born in Brookford, N.C. to Forest Alonzo Tramble and Alma Texas Parlier on March 19, 1924. He was the youngest and last surviving of four brothers. He worked in a N.C. cotton mill until age 17. In 1942, while hitchhiking across the country, he decided to enlist in the Army Air Force. During WWII, he was the flight engineer on a B-17 bomber named the Ther' N' Bak until he was shot down over the Adriatic Sea. Paul was lost at sea for six days and was rescued on Christmas Eve. After receiving the Purple Heart and Soldier's Medals, he was medically discharged and moved to Pasadena, California where he met Arlynn Cummings. They married in 1957 and moved to Reno, Nevada. They had two daughters. Paul began his career in Reno as a furniture finisher for BC Wills, which eventually led him to open his own roulette wheel manufacturing company. He was the only licensed roulette wheel manufacturer in the U.S. His skill and reputation as a superior craftsman earned him the status of being "The Premier Roulette Builder in the World." Paul was also a square dance caller for many years. After selling his business in 1994, he retired and led a quiet life golfing and watching his four grandchildren participate in sports. Paul and Arlynn were married for 62 years. In addition to Arlynn, Paul is survived by his two daughters: Deborah Jean Pontius (Randy), and Tamara Lynn Anderson; and four grandchildren: Kyle Davis (Amber), Gideon Davis (Robyn), Elyse Bozsik (Joseph) and Jacob Anderson (Yvette). At his passing Paul had six great grandchildren: Owen, Oliver, Eleanor, Stewart, Nina and Caleb.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on July 16, 2019