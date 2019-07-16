Services
Cremation Society of Nevada - John Sparks
644 Pyramid Way
Sparks, NV 89431
775-331-1112
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Tramble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Wesley Tramble

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Wesley Tramble Obituary
Paul Wesley Tramble

- - Paul Wesley Tramble died peacefully on July 12, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Paul was born in Brookford, N.C. to Forest Alonzo Tramble and Alma Texas Parlier on March 19, 1924. He was the youngest and last surviving of four brothers. He worked in a N.C. cotton mill until age 17. In 1942, while hitchhiking across the country, he decided to enlist in the Army Air Force. During WWII, he was the flight engineer on a B-17 bomber named the Ther' N' Bak until he was shot down over the Adriatic Sea. Paul was lost at sea for six days and was rescued on Christmas Eve. After receiving the Purple Heart and Soldier's Medals, he was medically discharged and moved to Pasadena, California where he met Arlynn Cummings. They married in 1957 and moved to Reno, Nevada. They had two daughters. Paul began his career in Reno as a furniture finisher for BC Wills, which eventually led him to open his own roulette wheel manufacturing company. He was the only licensed roulette wheel manufacturer in the U.S. His skill and reputation as a superior craftsman earned him the status of being "The Premier Roulette Builder in the World." Paul was also a square dance caller for many years. After selling his business in 1994, he retired and led a quiet life golfing and watching his four grandchildren participate in sports. Paul and Arlynn were married for 62 years. In addition to Arlynn, Paul is survived by his two daughters: Deborah Jean Pontius (Randy), and Tamara Lynn Anderson; and four grandchildren: Kyle Davis (Amber), Gideon Davis (Robyn), Elyse Bozsik (Joseph) and Jacob Anderson (Yvette). At his passing Paul had six great grandchildren: Owen, Oliver, Eleanor, Stewart, Nina and Caleb.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now