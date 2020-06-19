Paula (Fielding) Joslyn



6/30/1956-6/7/2020



Paulette M. (Fielding) Joslyn, 63, of Sebring, FL, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, along side her brother Daniel J. Colombo, 59, in a motorcycle accident in Indiana.



She was proceeded in death by her parents, Shirley and Cliff Fielding, her brothers, Michael Fielding and Danny Colombo. She is survived by her husband, Steve Joslyn; her siblings, Theresa Park, John Fielding, and Casey Butcher; her children, Christopher Gray, Kelly Gray, Jennifer Teruel, Cilla Armstrong, Sonja Keesee, Shawna Trask; 22 grand children, 1 great grandchild, numerous nieces & nephews.



Paula loved BIG and was a champion of her family and friends. If you had the pleasure of meeting her even once, she loved you. She will be missed immensely.



"Open your arms to beautiful moments and they will come to you" - Paula Joslyn



Please join her family and friends for a celebration of her life on Saturday, June 27, 3-7pm, at Yerington Fire Hall, 118 S Main St, Yerington, NV 89447.



Condolences and well wishes may be sent to her oldest daughter, Kelly Gray, 14509 S. 24th St, Bellevue, NE 68123









