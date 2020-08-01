Pauline Delores O'Brien



Sparks - February 8th, 1937 - April 27th, 2020



Pauline, or "Nana" as most knew her, passed away peacefully on April 27th, 2020 at her home in Sparks, NV.



Pauline was born at home in Portsmith, R.I., to her parents Gerard Jean and Claire Dionne and was the second of five children. She went to St. Catherine's Academy in Newport, R.I. and graduated in 1955. In that same year on August 13th, she would marry her lifelong love, Cornelius "Obie" O'Brien. Together, they would have two beautiful daughters, Erin and Colleen, and be married for 35 years before Obie's passing in 1990.



Pauline and Obie moved to Reno 1979 for Obie to serve as Chief of Police for the Reno/Tahoe International Airport. Pauline diligently worked as the Office Manager at Fountain Realty for 25 years, until her retirement in 2004.



Pauline was a devout Catholic and long-time member of the Holy Cross Catholic Church community. We know that when she was greeted by God, she did so with her heart full of grace.



But for those of us still on Earth, we will remember our Nana as someone who was passionate about living. Very little would stop her from enjoying time with her group of girlfriends, her daily lunch outings with her dear friend Mac, attending mass every Sunday and spending time with her grandchildren and great-granddaughter. Her love for life is ever-present in everyone who knew her



Pauline is preceded in death by her mother and father, brother Gerard Jr. "Gerry", husband Cornelius, daughter Colleen, and grandson Jimmy. She is survived by her three sisters, Muriel, Bernice, and Sally, daughter Erin Dawson, son in-law Josh, grandson KC, son in-law Mike Moore, daughter in-law Rose, granddaughter Shelby Watty and her husband Matthew, and her great granddaughter Colleen Watty.



A private mass for Pauline will be held in her honor at Holy Cross Catholic Community.



Every evening Pauline would recite the following prayer:



"Lord, make me an instrument of your peace; where there is hatred, let me sow love; where there is injury, pardon; where there is doubt, faith; where there is despair, hope; where there is darkness, light; and where there is sadness, joy. O Divine Master, grant that I may not so much to be consoled as to console; to be understood as to understand; to be loved, as to love; for it is in giving that we receive; It is in pardoning that we are pardoned; and it is in dying that we are bond to eternal life."









