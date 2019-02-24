Pedro M. Eizaguirre



Reno - "God is our Shepherd" November 18, 1944 -



Pedro Mari Eizaguirre took his first inhale of life in Sumbilla, Navarra, Spain. Born to Domingo and Maria Eizaguirre Ochandorena. He was the first born followed by sisters, Mari Cruz, Maritxu, Juana Mari, Arantxa and brother Jesus.



His fierce independence, strength and wanderlust brought him to the USA at the age of 18. Where he became a sheepherder in Mesa, Arizona. Throughout his shepherding career he lived in Arizona, Wyoming, California. He eventually settled into Northern Nevada where he was part owner of a Basque restaurant. This is where his forever Valentine, Mercedes happened to walk in and steal his heart. They went on to build an amazing life together in Reno, NV. Raising three beautiful daughters; Elizabeth, Loretta and Mertxe. Five grandchildren; Olaia, Devin Mikel, Haizea, Colton Kepa and Xander "Xabi" as well as two son in laws Javier and Mike. Throughout his lifetime he worked in construction, landscaping and bartending. Never leaving his roots behind or forgetting, raising baby lambs and growing luscious gardens of his own.



February 14, 2019, our fiercely strong Aita took his final exhale of life. His loving family surrounded around him at home, watching this miracle unfold. Becoming our forever Valentine.



There will be a Memorial Mass held on March 1, 2019 at 11 am at Our Lady of Snows Catholic Church, Reno, NV.