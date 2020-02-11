|
|
Penny Banks
Sparks - Penny Banks of Sparks, NV, age 66, passed away on November 18, 2019. Penny is survived by her brother, Charles Banks of Santa Rosa, CA, her son, Jason Johnstone of Scio, OR, daughter-in-law Amanda, and granddaughter Riley Johnstone. Penny is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Arline Banks, and ex-husband Harold Johnstone, Jr.
Penny was born on June 16, 1953 in Las Vegas, NV. In the late 1960s, her family moved to Cazadero, CA where they bought and ran the Cazadero Inn for many years to come. While working as a waitress at the Inn, she met Harold Johnstone, Jr, whom she had son Jason with and later married. After staying home for a few years to raise her son, Penny obtained employment with G&G Market, which started her career in the grocery market field. After over 20 years in the industry, and holding various positions, Penny retired in 2017 from Oliver's Market. She sold her home and bought a truck and travel trailer so that she could travel the USA until she later set down roots again in Sparks, NV.
In lieu of services, please feel free to share pictures and stories on her Facebook page.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020