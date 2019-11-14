|
|
Peter Wharton Cartwright
On November 3, 2019, Pete Cartwright lost his eight year battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis.
Born in Durant, Oklahoma on August 19, 1940 to Keith and Dorothy Wharton Cartwright, Pete attended Oklahoma State University and in 1961 joined the Navy and became a Naval Aviator. After five years service he retired from the Navy and continued his flying career by joining Trans World Airlines as a pilot until his retirement 35 years later.
Pete was an avid sailor and skippered both sail and power boats. For five years he lived aboard his last boat, Cherokee, a 58' Hatteras, and could be found either out on water, at any of the Islands along the Southern California Coast or on the docks of the California Yacht Club where Cherokee was berthed.
Pete was preceded in death by his mother and father, Keith and Dorothy, and several cousins. He is survived by his wife, Edie; his brother, Timothy Cartwright of Norman, Oklahoma; his sister-in-law, Georgia Samuelson of Blackwood, New Jersey; and his niece, Melissa and her husband Gary Cassera of Los Angeles. Pete is fondly remembered by numerous cousins and friends in Oklahoma and Texas; friends throughout the airline community; friends in Southern California, especially at the California Yacht Club; and close, caring friends in Reno, particularly in the Del Webb Sierra Canyon community.
The family is grateful for the support and care from the doctors, nurses and technicians of Renown's Pulmonary Unit, the entire medical staff of Reno's Veterans Administration Hospital and the Circle of Life Hospice Care organization, especially Pete's Hospice nurse, Nathan Brimm. Their concern and attentive care during Pete's eight year battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis was delivered with love and appreciated by the family.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 23rd at 10 AM at the Carmelite Monastery of Reno, 1950 LaFond Drive. In memory of Pete, please make a donation to the Carmelite Monastery.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 22, 2019