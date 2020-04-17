Resources
Philip (Phil) Martin

Portland, OR - Philip (Phil) Martin passed away in Portland, Oregon, on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He was at peace about leaving us, but wished he had a little more time. Phil was born March 6th, 1960 on a family home leave in Hot Springs, Arkansas. He grew up in Athens, Greece and Tehran, Iran, where he graduated High School from Tehran American School. He then received his B.S. degree from Baylor University in Waco, Texas.

We will miss that sparkle in your eye, your voice at the family gatherings, the times spent at the best happy hour in town, keeping us aware of the next astrology happening and your smooth moves on the dance floor. Philip was not known for his sense of direction. He passed 2 years and 1 day after his mother, Shirley. Therefore, the family finds solace knowing she came down to get him and show him the way home. After all, he was her favorite child. From Thee I come. And to Thee I go.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, Lori Martin, children, Erin and Evan Martin, siblings, Pam Siotas, Paul Martin and Phyllis Martin, and nieces and nephews, Krista Siotas, Dimitri Siotas, Cyrus Martin and Amaya Martin.

A celebration of life will take place at Davis Creek in the near future.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
