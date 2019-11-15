Resources
Sun Valley - Philip Randal Helsing 67, of Sun Valley, passed away Tuesday October 22, 2019 with his daughter in law at his side. He was born on April 28, 1952 in Oakland, California to Chester and Helen Helsing, the youngest of three children. He served honorably in the United States Air Force. Randy married Debra Youry and they were blessed with two children Colleen and Brian. Randy spent his working career as a member of the Local Laborers Union. Randy loved playing with his pets, gardening, complaining about politicians and the system and burning things on the BBQ. Randy was the caregiver for his parents before their passing and he treasured the rare but precious moments with his grandsons.

He is survived by his son, Brian Helsing, Reno; daughter-in-law, Candy Helsing and his grandsons, Logan William and Edward, all of Sparks; brother Gary (Wanda) Helsing of Washoe Valley; sister Sharon (Ron) Hemsworth of Jamestown, CA., and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by both of his parents and daughter Colleen.

Military services followed by his internment will be held Monday, November 18th 2pm, at the Fernley Veteran's Cemetery, 14 Veteran's Way, Fernley, NV.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
