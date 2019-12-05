Services
The Gardens Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
2949 Austin Hwy
Fallon, NV 89406
(775) 423-8928
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Phillip Floyd Burger


1939 - 2019
Phillip Floyd Burger Obituary
Phillip Floyd Burger

Phillip Floyd Burger, a long time Nevada resident passed away unexpectedly at his home on November 27, 2019. Phillip was born November 1, 1939 in Tehachapi, California to Floyd and Matilda Burger.

He and his wife Judi have been residents of Fallon for 29 years having moved from Sparks after he retired from the Reno Fire Department. In his earlier years he had worked construction and after retirement, he drove truck on occasion. He was a past Exalted Ruler and District Deputy in the Reno Elk's Lodge. In his spare time he loved riding his limited edition fireman Harley then later on his Can-am.

Phillip is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Joe and Jimmy; sisters,Winona and Diane.

Phillip is survived by his wife Judi of 30 years, his children; James and Shawnette Burger; Deanna and Colin Bird; Linda Hogan (Scott); Tracy and Randy Haffner; sisters, Beth and Ken Metzger-Murray and Woodie Hutchison; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

A Service to celebrate his life will be held at The Gardens Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 11th 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Reception to follow at The Elks Lodge in Fallon at 93 W Center St.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, NV 89406 775 423-8928
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019
