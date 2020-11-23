Phillip T. Arman



Carson City - Phillip T. Arman, 89, of Carson City, NV, died Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, of complications of COVID-19. A family memorial service with military honors will be held in the future.



Phil was born May 28, 1931, in Dayton, Ohio, the only child of Phillip A. and Katherine O. (Thornton) Arman and spent his formative years in Dayton. After high school graduation, Phil and his best friend Marvin Smith joined the United States Marine Corps. For Phil it led to a 25-year career with the Marines and receiving a bachelor's degree at The Ohio State University, attending Officer's Candidate School, and later earning a master's degree at the University of Wisconsin. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam and, as a Chinese language expert, also served in Taiwan and Hong Kong.



Phil retired from the Marine Corps in 1977 at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and moved to a rural property in the West Virginia mountains, known in the family as "the farm." He and family members spent the next many years building a three-bedroom house and outbuildings from native stone, improving the property with a pond stocked with fish, and maintaining a large vegetable garden.



In his life, Phil had the good fortune to be part of two families who loved and supported him. In 1955 he married Donna Myers and they had three children, Diana, Andrew, and Alice. Phil and Donna later divorced. In 1998 Phil married his childhood sweetheart Alice Anne Molasky of Carson City, joining her family of three adult sons, John, Tony, and David and their families. He had also recently reconnected with two half-sisters whom he first met in his teenage years.



In addition to the people in his life, Phil loved the many dogs he had as pets throughout his working life, while on "the farm," and most recently his and Alice's beloved German shepherds.



Phil is survived by Diana Lundell (John) of Coralville, IA, Andrew Arman of Pueblo West, CO, and Alice Schmitt (Brian), Colorado Springs, CO; John C. Gould (Karen), Anthony R. Gould, and David H. Gould (Sarina) all of Carson City, NV; eleven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and half-sisters Florence Pratt Bogaenko of Barnegat, NJ, and Maureen Lynch Dietz of Riviera Beach, FL.



He is preceded in death by his parents; Donna Arman (2016); Alice Anne Arman (2019); and granddaughter Lisa Katherine Lundell (1991).









