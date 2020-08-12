1/1
Phyllis Baker Alinkas
Phyllis Baker Alinkas

The world feels emptier today as Phyllis Baker Alinkas, 83, left us on Saturday 8/8 after a brief illness. She will be remembered as a strong woman with an unending supply of both love and opinions, a brilliant writer, talented musician, fierce bridge competitor, woman of God, and beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She adoringly bestowed upon us her knowledge, passions, and way of life as an act of love - which shaped us all into who we are today. You will be missed, as you were loved in this life. Proceeded by: Parents Ernest and Myrtle Baker, brother Donald Baker, husband George, grandson Joseph Suarez and daughter-in-law Jennifer. Survived by children: Chris Alinkas, Daughters Kathy (Mark) Papic, Shari (Mike) Suarez, Grandchildren: John (Mary) Papic, Stefan Alinkas, Kayla (Sheldon) Suarez, Melissa (John) Mangini, Matt (Jordan) Papic, Josh (Ana) Suarez, two great grandchildren, Sister Karen (Don) Morrison, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral Service will be Friday, 8/14 at 4:00 pm at Lord of Mercy Lutheran Church Sparks, NV. Friends may attend through Lord of Mercy's Lord of Mercy's website @ www. http://www.lordofmercy.org/

Memorials may be made in Phyllis' name to Lord of Mercy Lutheran Church.




Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
