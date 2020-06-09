Phyllis Hanson



At the age of 96, Phyllis Marie Akerson Kiley Heidrich Hanson passed peacefully away several months ago in Yerington, NV.



Phyllis was born on June 6th, 1923 in Aroostook County Maine. She moved to Peabody, Massachusetts, a community outside of Boston where she graduated from High School. There she met Roger Kiley and they married before he enlisted in the Marine Corps. Phyllis travelled with a girlfriend across the country by train to Southern California to be near Camp Pendleton until Roger shipped-out. She was living near Los Angeles when she was notified of his death on Iwo Jima. Having fallen in love with the West, she did not return to the East Coast. She put herself through secretarial school and when visiting friends in Gardnerville, decided that was the place for her. She was working in Carson City when she met and married Delbert Heidrich. They raised two children in Reno, Bret and Heidi, and she worked for many years as a legal secretary.



In 1983 she married Bill Hanson. For thirty-six years, they enjoyed their "golden years" to their fullest with numerous road trips to Alaska and Mexico, camping and fishing in the Sierras, and exploring Nevada's wide-open spaces. She was a lifetime member of Eastern Star and a supporter of Rainbow Girls. Phyllis always loved to see what was around the next corner; she was adventuresome, kind, and she laughed readily.



She is survived by Bill and Heidi and missed by many.









