Phyllis Pat Gallagher Herr passed away peacefully on August 30th, 2019, at the age of 93.
Phyllis was born in Spokane, Washington on May 9, 1926. She later moved with her parents Richard and Agnes Gallagher to Seattle, where she excelled in school, becoming president of the Girls' Club at Ballard High school, which was one of her proudest accomplishments. While employed at the local telephone company, she met and married her husband Bob Herr, a handsome graduate of the University of Washington who had served with distinction as a Naval Officer during WWII.
In 1960, she and her husband Bob moved with their three children from Seattle to Reno, together pursuing Bob's executive career at Nevada Bell, enjoying an active social life with their many friends, and sharing adventures in travel including journeys to the islands of the South Pacific. Even after their move to Reno, Phyllis and Bob never lost their love for the Northwest, building and maintaining a beautiful cabin on Lake Coeur d'Alene in Idaho, a favorite family vacation spot for years.
Through it all, Phyllis was a wonderful homemaker, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was also an exceptional seamstress and loved decorating and gardening. One thing the whole family enjoyed was her sly and sneaky sense of humor.
She was a strong woman who continued to keep her own home until the age of 90, when she moved to Summit Estates, where she was well received as a member of that community.
She was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Agnes Gallagher and her husband Bob Herr. She is survived by her brothers Rod and Mike Gallagher, her children Vikki Alastuey (Mike), Brian Herr (Connie), Cindy Dobak (Paul), her beloved grandchildren James Herr, Michon Geary, Jennie Ripley, Kevin Herr, Gregory Dobak, Andrew Dobak, Robyn Gabe, and Jill Tucker; and nine great grandchildren.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 29, 2019