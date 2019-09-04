|
Phyllis Royce
- - On Thursday August 29th 2019, Phyllis Royce, loving mother of 4 passed away at the age of 90. Born in Lewiston, Idaho in 1928 to Carl and Mary Johnson. Phyllis grew up in Kellogg, Idaho where she met and married her husband Dickey Royce, they were happily married for 65 years until the passing of Dickey in 2012.
Phyllis had an exemplary career in advertising where her many friends and associates respected her commitment to the Profession. An avid gardener, it was not unusual to find her covered in dirt with a shovel in her hand. Her crops were always so prolific, she proudly shared her vegetables and fruit with her neighbors and friends.
Phyllis is survived by her 4 children, Edward, Michelle and her husband Ernie McDowell, Richard, and Tina and her husband Stephen Jackson, her sister Dorothy and her two grandchildren Edward and Amy.
A wonderful mother, grandmother and friend, she will be greatly missed.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 4, 2019