|
|
Piero Bullentini
Reno - Piero Bullentini, born Piero Agostino Basilio Bullentini, on September 7, 1937, passed away surrounded by his close family and friends on January 14th, 2020 after a hard fought battle with cancer.
Piero was born in Lucca, Italy to Gino & Duilia Bullentini. He grew up going to school and playing soccer in Italy. At the young age of 18, he immigrated to the United States where he stayed with his uncle and aunt in Yerington. Shortly after, amongst helping his father build homes in Sparks, he found a job at Martin Iron Works, and that was the beginning of his long career in the steel industry.
In 1958, Piero went back to Italy where he married the love of his life, Maria Pia. They both traveled back to the United States where they made their home and raised their family. Their first born was their son Mario, followed by daughter Patricia. They were blessed with three grandchildren, Brianna, Nicolas and Emily. Piero was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren. In January of 2009, Piero was heartbroken by the passing of his wife Maria Pia while celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with family. Until his passing, Piero often recalled the good times and adventures that he and Maria Pia shared together with family and friends.
Piero was a dedicated hard worker. He would often be the first to open the doors of the office in the early morning, and the last one to leave in the evening. He started at Martin Iron Works as a shop helper, sweeping the floors and greasing the machinery. His first shift he worked 18 hours straight. He learned every facet of the steel business, and soon became shop foreman, then Vice President, and eventually President of the company in 1989. He was highly respected in the construction industry due to his work ethic and knowledge. His word was his bond. He left an imprint on countless buildings. Anywhere you look in the Northern Nevada area, you are likely to see a building constructed with the help of Piero. Numerous times he would say "A building with a good foundation will stand up even in an earth quake. That's the way I run the business…with a good foundation". He was a true giant in the construction industry.
Although Piero was more often than not at Martin Iron Works working, he had many things that he enjoyed, such as, a home cooked Italian meal, good wine, watching his sports like basketball, soccer, football, formula one race car driving, and University of Nevada sports, he bled Nevada blue. He loved to go bird hunting, and never in sixty one years did he miss opening day for dove season. He enjoyed going to look for mushrooms, and loved to eat them (when someone else fried them up). He made sure to read the newspaper every day and kept up on all current events. Piero was a charming and engaging man, and he made friends where ever he went. He loved to tell his stories to family and friends which he made even more compelling with his Italian accent and hand gestures. Lately, he enjoyed Sunday dinners with his brother and sister and family. Most of all he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Piero served as President of the Italian Benevolence Society. In 1999, he served as the president of the AGC (Associated General Contractors) and served on the board for 25 years. He was the recipient of the SIR Award (Skill, Integrity and Responsibility) in 2003, which was awarded to him by his peers. In 2009, he was honored as a laurate by Junior Achievement of Northern Nevada. He belonged to the Washoe County Sheriffs Honorary Deputies Association, and in 2017, in his home town of Lucca Italy, he was given a gold medal by the Lucchesi Nel Mondo (which represents social & cultural life long acheivements).
Piero was preceded in death by his parents Gino and Duilia and by his wife of 50 years, Maria Pia. He is survived by his children, Mario (Donna) and Patricia; his grandchildren Brianna, Nicolas, and Emily; his sister Piera, and brother Alex (Cathy); and by his nephews Gino, Rinaldo (Heather), Alberto, and Dominic,and numerous cousins.
The family would like to thank all the care and love expressed by: Saint Mary's Hospital oncology unit, Complete Care Consulting care givers, and a thank you beyond words to Dr. Richard Bryan.
Visitation hours are scheduled for Thursday, January 30th from 4:30 - 6:30 pm at Walton Funeral Home, 875 W. 2nd Street, Reno. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, January 31st at 10:00 am at Little Flower Church, 875 E. Plumb Lane.
Memorial contributions are requested to Friends of Ace High School, 2800 Vassar St., Reno, NV 89502 or Junior Achievement of Northern Nevada, 1575 DeLucci Lane, Suite 207A, Reno, NV 89502.
Piero was a man of simple wants, yet a man of tremendous accomplishments. He was a self-made man who embodied the American dream and was so proud to become an American citizen. He immigrated to the United States at young age with only the shirt on his back, and by working hard day in and day out he was able to achieve great things. His legacy will go down as a great and honest man who worked extremely hard and loved his family with all his heart.
.
Uomo Di Ferro
"A Man of Steel "
He arrived early,
The last to leave;
He knew well every name,
Every bolt, every beam.
The steel still rings
From what he forged;
We still walk about
In the midst of his dream.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 29, 2020