Primo George Quarisa
Reno - Primo George Quarisa, age 88, passed away February 11th in Reno, Nevada surrounded in love by family and friends.
He was born June 17th, 1930 in Susanville, California to Italian immigrants Augusto and Lucia Maria Quarisa (Curti).
Primo grew up in Susanville and later spent his time and summers at his Grandfathers dairy in Sparks. Primo dreamed of going to sea and joined the U.S. Navy in 1950. Out of boot camp he requested "outgoing ship", and that is what he got. He was assigned to gasoline tanker YOG 61 sailing between Japan, Hawaii and all of the Pacific. It was hard to find an island he had not been to. He spent six months in the Marshall Islands, and in 1951 during Operation Greenhouse witnessed two atomic and one nitrogen bomb ignite off Enewetek Atoll. He volunteered for submarine duty during the Korean War and was nominated for submarine school. He was stationed on the USS Aspro and was soon sent to Submarine Diesel Engine school and earned the rank of Engineman Third Class. Aboard ship Primo developed a passion for reading which lead to his reading the entire list of the 100 Best Modern Novels. It was during this time that he found the love of his life Della Irene Pattalock, also from Susanville. They were married in 1953 and spent sixty six years together.
Primo returned home from the military and started his career as a diesel mechanic. This would turn into a forty year career with Cashman Equipment Co. and Caterpillar Tractor. His greatest honor came when he was nominated by the U.S. Submarine Veterans of America to be on one of the first Honor Flights to Washington DC. It was rare to not see Primo in the front row reception waving an American flag at every returning Honor Flight or in the U.S. Sub. Vet's float on the 4th of July and Nevada Day Parades.
Primo is survived by his spouse Della Irene Quarisa (Pattalock), brother Danny Ray Quarisa, son Gary Ray Quarisa, daughter Gail Lucy Manoukian, daughter in law Claudia Evans Quarisa, son in law Scott Michael Manoukian, grandson Garrett Nicholas Manoukian, grand daughters Katie Barbara Fritz, Carissa Lorraine Bieroth and Anna Della Quarisa, great grandsons Carson and Clyde and great grand daughters Penelope and Gabriella.
Primo was preceeded in death by brothers Albino John, Augustino Frank and sister Amelia Julia Pavan.
The family would like to give special thanks to the Corvina Base of the US Submarine Veterans and the staff of Renown's ICU unit.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Honor Flight Nevada, Inc., PO Box 21123, Reno, NV 89515, or U.S. Submarine Veterans Inc., Corvina Base, PO Box 12291, Reno, NV 89510-2291.
There will be a Military Service on March 8th at 10:00 at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery located at 14 Veterans Way, Fernley, NV. followed by a Primo Memorial Party at Toiyabe Golf Club at 19 Lightning W Ranch Rd., in Washoe Valley (off of south end of old 395) from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Feb. 20, 2019