Prince Ashton Hawkins
Reno - Prince Ashton Hawkins passed away on March 31, 2019 with family and friends surrounding him.
A Reno native he was born December 30, 1948 to the late Prince Archer Hawkins and Shirley Towner. He attended Jessie Beck Elementary and graduated Wooster High School. He attended Northern Arizona University, Simon Frazer University and University of British Columbia Law School. While in Canada he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.
He was the owner of the Prince of Pipes a Tobacco and Pipe shop in both Victoria and Vancouver B.C. and later moved the business to Tortola, British Virgin Islands.
In 1980 he returned to Reno and met the love of his life, Mylan Barin. They married in 1982 and together they established the Diabetes Education Center (DEC). He was passionate about improving healthcare in the United States. The DEC was based on his experience of care in Canada and brought the first diabetes program of its kind to Nevada. The organization grew to become the Nevada/California Diabetes Association.
In 1982 he established Interface Computer Associates, the first Client Oriented Support Company of its kind in the state. He developed legal billing systems as well as other programs integrating multiple computer operating systems.
He served as President of the Hidden Valley Homeowners Association and Chairman of the Washoe County Quality of Air Board, and the Southeast Washoe County CAB. Prince Ashton Hawkins was a man of many talents. He enjoyed good food, good wine, good company and road trips - especially though-out the Westem States and Canada. He had a wonderful sense of humor, was kind, compassionate, generous, loving and caring.
He is survived by his wife Mylan, sons Ari Roloff (Tracy), Kevin Hawkins (Melani), granddaughters Amelia Roloff and Sydney Hawkins. Brother Towner Hawkins, sisters Katherine (Kit) Prendergast (Wally). Diane Hawkins-Clark (Kevin), nieces, nephews and cousins and his service dog Beauty. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
It was his wish to have no formal service but to have his family gather in private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
A memorial in his memory has been established at the Nevada Diabetes Association.18 Stewart St, Reno, NV 89501, 1-800-379-3839 or donate at https://diabetesnv.org/ donate/
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 7, 2019