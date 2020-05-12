|
|
Priscilla Anne Lewis
Sparks - Priscilla, known to many as Grandma Lewis, passed away peacefully at 89 on May 5th,2020 with hospice care at her side.
Priscilla was born on October 1st, 1930 in Bronx, New York. She lived most of her life in Southern California, then resided in Sparks, NV since 1990.
Priscilla was preceded in death by her husband Clarence "Pete" Lewis and sister Jacqueline Schroeder. She is survived by her brother John Stewart; her 3 daughters Linda Smith, Kathy Grieve and Cindy Lewis; 4 grandchildren Becky Rose, Mandy Burkhardt, Elizabeth Grieve and David Hammond; and great grandson Theo Burkhardt.
Priscilla was known for always offering a helping hand and friendly smile to all. Her unconditional love, generosity and joy will be remembered by many. The number of lives she touched is beyond measure. She will be remembered as "Mom" or "Grandma" to all who loved her.
In lieu of a service, on May 16th at 10:00 am, lets all take a moment in remembrance to this beautiful life and celebrate the joy and love she brought to us.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from May 12 to May 14, 2020