PROCTER R. HUG. JR.
Reno - Procter R. Hug, Jr., Chief Judge Emeritus of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, passed away in his home in Reno, Nevada on October 17, 2019 with his family by his side. Procter was a native of Sparks, Nevada, the oldest child of Procter R. Hug, Sr. and Margaret Beverly Hug. His parents were educators who instilled in Procter a joyous work ethic, an infectious optimism, and an earnest humility.
Procter met the love of his life, Barbara Van Meter, at Sparks High School where Procter was selected as the most outstanding boy in 1949, and Barbara was selected as the most outstanding girl in 1950. Procter won the Nevada State Debate championship in his senior year, and Barbara won it the next year. At Sparks High Procter was a gifted three sport athlete, setting the Western Conference High Hurdle record in 1949. He was an enthusiastic participant in all school activities.
Procter went on to excel at the University of Nevada continuing his academic and athletic prowess. He was active in the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, student government, and all aspects of student life. At the University of Nevada, Procter followed in the footsteps of his father and was elected Student Body President. Procter said the best part of the job was getting to work with Barbara as Student Body Secretary. Barbara and Procter were married at the end of her senior year, while Procter was serving in the Navy, beginning a magical 65-year marriage.
After completing his tour in the Navy, Procter went on to Stanford Law School, where he continued to shine. They supported themselves in married housing, working as a team, selling pots and pans. Barbara would set up the appointments by day, and Procter would act as the closer by night, demonstrating "how to preserve the flavor and nutrition of your food the waterless way" with Nesco Ware Waterless Cookware. Procter served as the editor of the Stanford Law Review and received special dispensation to take the Nevada bar exam before graduating to accelerate his entry into the practice of law.
Upon graduation, Procter and Barbara moved back to Reno with their new daughter Cheryl, where Procter started his law practice with good friends Charlie Springer and Howard McKissick, Jr. When Charlie Springer was appointed to fill the unexpired term of the Nevada Attorney General the firm dissolved and Procter moved on to Woodburn, Foreman, Wedge, Blakey, Folsom & Hug. There he continued his distinguished private practice until his appointment to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Procter served as a member of the Board of Governors and Nevada State Delegate of the American Bar Association, as a member of the Board of Directors of the National Judicial College and American Judicature Society, as a Life Member of the American Law Institute, among many others.
Procter's commitment to the University of Nevada continued long after his college years. He was elected to the Board of Regents three times, and served as its Chairman from 1969 to 1972. Procter also served as Deputy Attorney General and General Counsel to the University of Nevada System, and was a charter member of the National Association of College and University Attorneys. He was honored by the University of Nevada with the Distinguished Nevadan Award in 1982 and Alumnus of the Year in 1988.
Procter was appointed to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in 1977, rising to Chief Judge of the Ninth Circuit in 1996. Procter continued to serve as an active, then senior judge on the Ninth Circuit until his full retirement in November of 2017. During that 40-year judicial career, he received many accolades for his outstanding work on the bench and prolific publications. In 2002 the Nevada Law Journal published a wonderful tribute to Procter which included beautiful essays from his judicial colleagues, former clerks, friends and scholars. The introduction concluded: "Judge Hug exemplifies the very finest qualities of a dedicated public servant. The jurist is the consummate professional in his activities as an appellate judge of the federal court responsible for the West and as the warm personal friend of all who are privileged to know him."
In addition to his stellar legal and judicial career, Procter was cheerful leader, a wonderful mentor, and valued friend. He was genuinely interested in the lives and well being of everyone he met. He had a tremendous sense of humor which he could deploy with laser like precision to disarm would be adversaries and build consensus. Procter epitomized optimism, patience, kindness, and humility. In short, Procter was the finest of men.
Procter was an exemplary husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by three children, Cheryl Hug English (Harry), Procter Hug (Sue), Elyse Hug Pasha (George), eight grandchildren, Christopher English (Karah), Ashley English, Alysha English, Procter Hug IV (Julie), Julianne Hug, Cherylann Pasha (Brendan), Savannah Pasha, Mary Kate Pasha, and four great grandchildren Jackson Procter Hug, Colin English, Chloe Hug, and Charlotte Hug. Procter has now gone to join Barbara who predeceased him on June 26, 2019.
Thank you to the wonderful caregivers and doctors who were there to help Procter navigate his final journey. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the University of Nevada, Reno Foundation, in memory of Procter R. Hug, Jr.
Visitation hours are scheduled for Friday, November 1, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm, with Recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 pm at Walton Funeral Home, 875 W. 2nd Street, Reno. The Funeral Mass is scheduled for Saturday, November 2nd at 11:00 am at Our Lady of the Snows parish, with a Celebration of Life to follow.
Interment will be held at Mountain View Cemetery.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 27, 2019