Rachel Galli



Reno - On Friday, April 12, 2019 Rachel Ikard Galli, long-time resident of Reno, Nevada, passed away at age 87.



Rachel was born on July 16, 1932 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Andrew "Ike" Ikard and Celeste (Briscoe) Ikard. Rachel was always proud of being an Oklahoman although she and her parents, along with her 3 sisters (Mary Lee, Betty Carol and Anna Drew), moved around a fair bit as "Ike" worked the oil fields in Wyoming and New Mexico.



Rachel's parents did eventually put down roots in Casper, Wyoming. Rachel raised her own family in Casper, a daughter, Kelly Masek and a son, John Masek, Jr. When Rachel was in her 40's, she enrolled in university and received a Master's degree in English literature. She taught English literature at the college level (University of Nevada Las Vegas) and was a long-time English tutor for college students (University of Nevada Reno).



Rachel cared more deeply about her friends and family than about any other achievement in her life. Those who knew and loved Rachel throughout her life describe her as a "one on one support system, spunky, unique, generous, eloquent, joyful, loving to many, brave and funny." One beloved family member offered the word "cherish" to describe Rachel "because that's how she made me feel as well as how I feel about her."



Rachel is survived by her two children, Kelly and John, her sister Mary Lee, her three grandchildren, Alexa, Zach and Olivia, her great-granddaughter, Winslow and her many beloved nieces, nephews.



