Services
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
875 West 2nd Street
Reno, NV 89503
775-323-7189
Resources
More Obituaries for Rachel Galli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rachel Galli


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rachel Galli Obituary
Rachel Galli

Reno - On Friday, April 12, 2019 Rachel Ikard Galli, long-time resident of Reno, Nevada, passed away at age 87.

Rachel was born on July 16, 1932 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Andrew "Ike" Ikard and Celeste (Briscoe) Ikard. Rachel was always proud of being an Oklahoman although she and her parents, along with her 3 sisters (Mary Lee, Betty Carol and Anna Drew), moved around a fair bit as "Ike" worked the oil fields in Wyoming and New Mexico.

Rachel's parents did eventually put down roots in Casper, Wyoming. Rachel raised her own family in Casper, a daughter, Kelly Masek and a son, John Masek, Jr. When Rachel was in her 40's, she enrolled in university and received a Master's degree in English literature. She taught English literature at the college level (University of Nevada Las Vegas) and was a long-time English tutor for college students (University of Nevada Reno).

Rachel cared more deeply about her friends and family than about any other achievement in her life. Those who knew and loved Rachel throughout her life describe her as a "one on one support system, spunky, unique, generous, eloquent, joyful, loving to many, brave and funny." One beloved family member offered the word "cherish" to describe Rachel "because that's how she made me feel as well as how I feel about her."

Rachel is survived by her two children, Kelly and John, her sister Mary Lee, her three grandchildren, Alexa, Zach and Olivia, her great-granddaughter, Winslow and her many beloved nieces, nephews.

The family invites you to leave a message of condolence on the Memory Wall at www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
Download Now