Rachel Jennifer Escamilla
On Saturday, October 12, 2019, Rachel Jennifer (Johnson) Escamilla, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 39. Rachel was born on April 7, 1980 in Reno, Nevada to Kevin and Karen (Beaupre') Johnson. She leaves behind her loving husband Greg, two young children, Kyle and Taylor, her parents, and countless family and friends. Rachel was the core of her expansive family, hosting Holiday get togethers and was always ready to help her three brothers and numerous cousins and their families. She especially loved the babies in the clan, many of whom grew up calling her "Auntie Ra Ra". She was office manager for Dr. Pat France and later Dr. Kristian Sievert where she was always quick to welcome patients as they came through the door, offering them a cup of coffee or a shoulder to lean on, with a heartwarming smile and hug. Rachel had a passion for her children, making sure that they always looked nice and was very involved with their schooling. Sundays were off limits to other family members because she spent the mornings cuddling and the afternoons preparing the meals and laying out her children's outfits for the coming week. In addition to her parents, husband and children, Rachel is survived by her brothers Matt (Janenne), Vincent (Erika), and Keith (Samantha), and Nephews Nick (Monika), Chris (Alexia), Rowan, Joshua, Niece Hunter, Grand Nephew Areion and Greg's mother Maria.
A celebration of life will be held at the Oddfellows building at 1300 Stardust St on Saturday, October 26th from 10 am to 4 pm. All whom she touched are welcome to attend. A GofundMe page for her family has been set up by Regina Sievert in Rachel's name.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019