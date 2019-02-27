|
|
Ralph Arel Thomas
Reno - August 1940 - February 2019
This is the story of Arel Thomas, my dad. He was a wonderful man who was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished by his family and friends.
Arel's life started as Ralph Leroy Thomas, in Los Angeles, CA on August 27th, 1940 born to Ralph & Iola Thomas. He lived a true life of entertainment which started at age 4, performing with his father, mother, and sister Ginger, in the "R.L. Thomas & Family Show". R.C. Heaton wrote about Arel, in 1947~ "Six-year-old R.L. (Don't call me junior) Thomas brought down the house and then proceeded to tear off the roof at the Rotary Club luncheon in the P.R. Inn Yesterday. Assisted by his father, his mother, and his 12 year old sister, Ginger, the young man demonstrated a variety of drum and song talent that kept the audience in stitches and sent them away complaining of blisters where their palms came together during applause periods".
He continued his pursuit of music his whole life, traveling throughout his childhood up until high school where the family settled in central California and dad graduating high school @ Santa Maria High in 1958 and then Allen Hancock College in 1960. He continued on at that point playing with his Father & Mother, until he went out on his own after obtaining a degree in Music Percussion from Sac State in 1965. He continued on performing, forming his own bands. These included, The Arel Thomas Road Show, The Kicks, and finally his solo act, where his focus was mostly piano and his marimba talents; The Arel Thomas show. He traveled all over the country and then found a niche in the Cruise-Lines, touring the Caribbean, Mexico, and Alaska. He was able to work with Florence Henderson, Kay Ballard, Gene Barry and the Limelights, a highlight of his career. He finished out his career in Seattle, Washington and eventually worked for Prosser Piano in Bellevue, Washington selling and giving piano lessons.
He married the love of his life, Kathy, in 1980 in Seattle Washington.
Over the last 6 1/2 years, he was able to spend time with his family, and friends. He would sit back, and take it all in and enjoy his life. None of us had the opportunity to say "Good Bye" to Arel. He just was gone, and the hole that is left, is staggering. He was our bright light. The only consolation we have, is seeing that bright light in his grand-children's eyes. A light that was given to them, as a gift from their grandpa.
Arel is survived by his wife, Kathy Thomas, Daughters Sherri Craig, Staci Tatara, and Kim McLennan, Grandchildren Colton Craig, Connor Craig, Carli Vogl, Danika, McBain, and Cameron Tatara, and Great Grandaughter Cora Craig, his Sister Ginger Cline, and nieces Cheryl Coppin, and Tina Gosmeyer, and numerous great nephews & nieces. Services will be held on March 1st @11am
Grace Church
1220 Robb Drive
Reno, NV 89523
In Lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the music department at Grace Church. You can mail checks to the address above and put in the Memo: Creative Department/Arel Thomas or visit their website: Gracechurchreno.org.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Feb. 27, 2019