Ralph Christie
Sparks - Ralph Christie, 88, of Sparks, NV, died Thursday March 21, 2019 at Hearthstone facility.
Ralph was born January 3, 1931, in Farmington, MN to Ralph and Vera Christie. He graduated from Farmington, MN High School and joined the Marine Corps. He served from 1951-1959, serving one year in Korea during the Korean War.
He worked 22 years for Brinks Armour Car Co. in Minneapolis, MN and retired in 1988.
In September 1972 he married Camille Beerman in Huron, SD. They resided in Minneapolis until 1991 when they decided to come West.
Ralph belonged to several Veterans Organizations including Korean War Veterans, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Marine Corp League.
He was most proud of his design for the Korean War Veterans Memorial at the Fernley Veterans Cemetery.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Camille, one brother, Richard, a step brother and a step sister, six sisters-in-law, three brothers-in-law and several nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, step father, brother, Larry, one sister-in-law and two brothers-in-law.
There will be no services at this time.
If so desired memorials can be sent to: Korean War Memorial, % of Bob Wallace, 758 Tamsen Rd, Fernley, NV 89408
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 27, 2019