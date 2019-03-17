|
Ralph Joseph (Joe) Ries
- - April 17, 1920 - March 10, 2019
At home, surrounded by his children, Joe Ries went to his eternal reward early Sunday morning, March 10, 2019. Joe was 98.
Joe was born April 17, 1920 in Watertown, South Dakota; the second youngest of 14 children who survived childbirth to John and Mary Ries. He was the last of his siblings to pass away.
After a year of college, Joe learned to fly airplanes before he enlisted in the Army. He was a veteran of WWII having served first as a company clerk and later as a Flight Officer in the Army Air Corps. After the war, he attended South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota where he met the love of his life, Frances (Jean) Griffee. They were married on Thanksgiving Day in 1947 in Clark South Dakota. Joe graduated in 1949 and became a statistician for the Department of Agriculture. During his career he worked in Sioux Falls SD, Fargo ND, Madison WI, Washington DC and in 1973 he was transferred to Reno where he was head of the Statistical Reporting Service located at the University of Nevada. After his retirement in 1979, Joe volunteered with several Republican Party political campaigns. Joe also worked on the 1990 and 2000 US Census. Among his interests in retirement were gardening, cooking and baking. Joe loved to follow professional football cheering on the Green Bay Packers. He was a member of the Serra Club of Reno and often cooked special lunches and desserts. Above all he was extremely devoted to his family and was very proud of his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Joe's beloved wife, Jean, passed away in 2009, he is survived by his nine children: Phil, Charlie (Colleen), Jim (Mary), John, Mary (Rick Blower), Tom, Paul (Tani), Mark (Carley) and Peggy (Mark Jelen) and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place At 1 P.M. on Monday, March 25, 2019, at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 1250 Wyoming Ave., Reno. Reception at 2:30 P.M. at Walton Event Center, 600 West 2nd Street, Reno.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials in Joe's name to Casa de Vita, 1290 Mill St., Reno, NV 89502.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 17, 2019