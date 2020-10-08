1/2
Ralph William (Bill) Lattin
1920 - 2020
Ralph William (Bill) Lattin

Ralph William (Bill) Lattin peacefully passed from this life on September 29, 2020 at the age of 100. He was born March 15, 1920 in Fallon, Nevada to Ralph Willard Lattin and Ileene Greenough Lattin. Bill was raised on the farm and spent summers at his beloved Twin Lakes.

Bill studied English and Economics at the University of Nevada. Upon graduation, he received his ROTC commission and was immediately enlisted to serve in WWII. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge with General Patton and received a Purple Heart and 2 Bronze stars. After the war, Bill and his brother took over their father's farm. Bill left the farm for a 20-year career in the Nevada State Prison System. His titles were varied and included education counselor, associate warden, warden, and superintendent. After retiring from state employment, he returned to the farm where he passed on the tradition of being a progressive and brilliant farmer to his son, Rick Lattin. He was delighted to know that Lattin Farms became a "Centennial Farm" before his death. Bill loved spending time on the farm even after Rick took over. He could be found on his tractor until the age of 93 when he decided to drive himself to an assisted care facility in Levan, Utah where he was lovingly cared for.

Bill never stopped learning, dreaming and inventing. As a centurion he watched the transition from no electricity to a "smart home." He was a progressive thinker and problem solver. He was fascinated with new technology and loved listening to books and getting his information from Alexa as his vision decreased.

Bill's outward shows of affection were limited, but his love for his children, grandchildren, and all he knew was limitless. All who knew Bill were touched by his unending generosity and benevolent personality. His physical heart may have given out, but his influence, wisdom, and love will live on.

He is survived by his children Rick (B.Ann) Lattin of Fallon, NV, Dennis (Patti) Lattin of Spring Creek, NV, and Vicki (Rich) Linton of Draper, UT; 12 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Edna.

At Bill's request, no funeral will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at Twin Lakes in the summer of 2021.

www.goffmortuary.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
