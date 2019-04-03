|
|
Ralyn Smith
Fallon - Ralyn Smith of Fallon, NV, 89, a member of the Fallon Paiute Shoshone Tribe, born April 9, 1929, to Jim Smith and Florence Wadsworth Smith, entered into eternal life March 27, 2019. Ralyn served in the US Army during the Korean War.
Ralyn is survived by sister, Betty Burns of Fallon; cousins Eugene Buckheart and Rita Poleviyuma; nephews Wesley Dick Jr. and Vincent Spotted Calf; nieces Margena Dick, Marlinda (Ronnie) Sampson, Jeanine (Ken) Paul, Maureen (Craig) Smith; great-niece Shawntay Fredericks; and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at the FPST Gym on Saturday, April 6th. Viewing at 10 A.M., services at 11 A.M. Burial to be held at the Stillwater Indian Cemetery.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019