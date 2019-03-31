|
Ramie Frank Millsap Sr.
Sparks - Ramie F. Millsap Sr. passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 surrounded by his family in his beloved home in Sparks, Nevada.
Born on July 21, 1928 in Salem Missouri he was the youngest of six children born to Frank Millsap and Pearl (Talent) Millsap.
Ramie served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a Military Policeman. He met his beautiful bride and wife of 60 years Helen L. Dodge during that period and they were later married in Salinas, California.
In 1952 Ramie started his career working for the U.S. Government at the Hawthorne Naval Ammunition Depot as an Ordnance man. He progressed to become Ordnance Ammunition Inspector and worked for a total of 45 years in the Civil Service at Hawthorne.
Ramie loved to spend time with his family and friends as he followed his passion for Hunting, Fishing, exploring the outdoors and enjoying everything the great outdoors had to offer.
Ramie is survived by his Daughter, Linda Millsap, Sons Ramie Jr.(Connie Brant), Richard, Roger (Kori) Millsap; Grandchildren David Koontz (Kendra), Becky Harper, Patrick (Tara) Millsap, Jaclyn (Mycole) Millsap, Jennifer Millsap, Cody Millsap, Clayton (Kayla) Millsap, Jillian (Matt Porter); Great Grandchildren Abigail, Evan, Gavin, Jack, Ryan, Wyatt, Ridge, Aidyn.
Ramie was preceded in death by his Wife Helen, Parents, 2 older brothers Herchal, Herman and three sisters Audrey, Artie and Reva.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 1:00pm at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Fernley, Nevada. Reception to follow will be announced at the Service.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 31, 2019