Services
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
875 West 2nd Street
Reno, NV 89503
775-323-7189
Resources
More Obituaries for Ramona Gobrecht
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ramona May "Mona" Gobrecht


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ramona May "Mona" Gobrecht Obituary
Ramona "Mona" May Gobrecht

June 1, 1928 - June 6, 2019 - Ramona was the third daughter born to Irving and Mamie Quist in Thief River Falls, MN. The family moved to Pasadena, CA in 1944 where she later met Ken who had just returned from serving in the Air Corp in Germany. They were married in May 1949, a marriage that lasted 65 years, until he passed in Nov. 2015. They enjoyed many years of traveling, camping, and gardening together.

Mona raised 3 daughters, Karen (Gary) Ferrero, Susan (John) Clanton, and Gail (Robert) LaRoque. she has 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Mona loved music and art. She was always involved in painting, weaving, carving, and fabric arts.

Mona and Ken moved to Reno in 1979 and became members of St. John's Presbyterian Church. She was an active member and where her silk banners still hang in the sanctuary.

Mona's cremains will be placed in St. John's Memorial Garden on Sept. 29, 2019 during a private family service.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from June 23 to June 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
Download Now