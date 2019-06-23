Ramona "Mona" May Gobrecht



June 1, 1928 - June 6, 2019 - Ramona was the third daughter born to Irving and Mamie Quist in Thief River Falls, MN. The family moved to Pasadena, CA in 1944 where she later met Ken who had just returned from serving in the Air Corp in Germany. They were married in May 1949, a marriage that lasted 65 years, until he passed in Nov. 2015. They enjoyed many years of traveling, camping, and gardening together.



Mona raised 3 daughters, Karen (Gary) Ferrero, Susan (John) Clanton, and Gail (Robert) LaRoque. she has 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.



Mona loved music and art. She was always involved in painting, weaving, carving, and fabric arts.



Mona and Ken moved to Reno in 1979 and became members of St. John's Presbyterian Church. She was an active member and where her silk banners still hang in the sanctuary.



Mona's cremains will be placed in St. John's Memorial Garden on Sept. 29, 2019 during a private family service. Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from June 23 to June 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary