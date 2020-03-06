|
Randall Theodore Lawhun
Sparks - Randall Theodore Lawhun left this world on March 4th, 2020. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on September 13, 1939 to Herbert Theodore Lawhun and Ella (Disslip) Lawhun. He was a proud U.S Marine that served out of Camp Pendleton in San Diego, California from 1956-1959.
Randall retired from the City of Sparks Public Works as a Maintenance Supervisor where he was employed from September 20, 1976 - April 3, 2000.
Randall was preceded in death by his wife, Glenda Lawhun; his parents, Herbert and Ella Lawhun; his sister, Virginia Vermirish; and his brother, Edward Disslip. He is survived by his children, Cherie (Lawhun) Franklin of Sparks, Julia (Alan) Rock of Idaho, Jennifer McIntosh of Reno, and Michael (Debra) Lawhun-Marciano of Sparks; his grandchildren, Erik (Jeanette) Rock of Idaho, Sarah (Matthew) Kane of Reno, Elric (Jasmine) Baker of Washington and Remington (Brandi) of Sparks; his great-grandchild, Maverick Kane; his brother-in-law, Larry (Peggy) Snelling; and his nephews, Jimmy (Lacey) Snelling and Robbie (Jessica) Snelling.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 21 at 12:00pm at Walton's Sierra Chapel located at 875 W. Second Street Reno, NV 89503.
"Welcome him now into Heaven where there will be no more sorrow, no more weeping or pain, but only peace and joy with Jesus your Son, and the Holy Spirit forever, Amen."
Dad, you will truly be missed.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 15, 2020